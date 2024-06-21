UNUS SED LEO (LEO) One Day Volume Hits $2.92 Million

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 21st. UNUS SED LEO has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion and $2.92 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One UNUS SED LEO token can now be purchased for $5.57 or 0.00008754 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

UNUS SED LEO Token Profile

LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 20th, 2019. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 985,239,504 tokens and its circulating supply is 926,170,127 tokens. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @bitfinex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for UNUS SED LEO is https://reddit.com/r/bitfinex.

UNUS SED LEO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “UNUS SED LEO (LEO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. UNUS SED LEO has a current supply of 985,239,504 with 926,171,862.9 in circulation. The last known price of UNUS SED LEO is 5.57569294 USD and is down -2.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,655,958.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitfinex.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

