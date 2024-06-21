Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang Sells 60,100 Shares

Ur-Energy Inc. (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) Director Robby Sai Kit Chang sold 60,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.02, for a total value of C$121,402.00.

Shares of Ur-Energy stock traded down C$0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching C$1.96. The stock had a trading volume of 156,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,607. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.96, a P/E/G ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.23. Ur-Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$1.22 and a 52 week high of C$2.72. The company has a current ratio of 11.83, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Ur-Energy (TSE:URE – Get Free Report) (NYSE:URG) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Ur-Energy Inc. will post 0.0469672 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ur-Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of uranium mineral properties. The company holds interests in 12 projects located in the United States. Its flagship property is the Lost Creek project comprising a total of approximately 1,800 unpatented mining claims and three Wyoming mineral leases covering an area of approximately 35,400 acres located in the Great Divide Basin, Wyoming.

