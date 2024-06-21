Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.18.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $44.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.49. Urban Outfitters has a twelve month low of $30.05 and a twelve month high of $47.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.31.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Urban Outfitters will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Azeez Hayne sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.78, for a total transaction of $583,541.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in URBN. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 9.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 132,473 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 11,600 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 15.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,327 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 4,327 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $112,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Urban Outfitters during the third quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 12.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 518,586 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $16,953,000 after acquiring an additional 56,871 shares during the period. 77.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

