Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Stock Position Raised by First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services

First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,958 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services’ holdings in Valero Energy were worth $4,089,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Collective Family Office LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 3,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 8,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 8,899 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $138.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $184.00 to $179.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Argus cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $179.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Valero Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Kimberly S. Greene sold 720 shares of Valero Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.12, for a total value of $113,846.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,314 shares in the company, valued at $2,105,209.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.7 %

Valero Energy stock traded down $1.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.40. 768,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,346. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $159.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.87. Valero Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $184.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.51 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.64. Valero Energy had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm had revenue of $31.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Valero Energy Co. will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 30th. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 21.20%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

