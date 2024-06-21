VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 42,147 Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCMB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 42,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,000. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF accounts for approximately 6.3% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C. owned about 1.40% of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its position in Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 247,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,759,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,794,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,318,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Municipal Bond ETF by 74.0% in the 4th quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCMB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,851. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.43 and its 200-day moving average is $51.91. Schwab Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.56 and a 52-week high of $52.70.

Schwab Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab Municipal Bond ETF (SCMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment grade tax-exempt debt, issued by US states and territories with varying maturities. SCMB was launched on Oct 12, 2022 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

