VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Acquires Shares of 829 Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 1.5% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Toyota Motor by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 1,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Toyota Motor in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of TM traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $193.54. 284,416 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,951. The stock has a market cap of $260.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $218.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.50. Toyota Motor Co. has a 12 month low of $152.78 and a 12 month high of $255.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $2.08. Toyota Motor had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 10.99%. The company had revenue of $74.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.21 billion. Research analysts forecast that Toyota Motor Co. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Toyota Motor Corporation designs, manufactures, assembles, and sells passenger vehicles, minivans and commercial vehicles, and related parts and accessories in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, Central and South America, Oceania, Africa, and the Middle East. It operates in Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other segments.

