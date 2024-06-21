VanderPol Investments L.L.C. Trims Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

VanderPol Investments L.L.C. cut its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,452 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 1.3% of VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. VanderPol Investments L.L.C.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 35,220 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,268,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 1,567 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 7,881 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 5,951,415 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,566,055,000 after purchasing an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 32.6% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 789,525 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $207,756,000 after purchasing an additional 194,224 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM traded up $3.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.01. 15,926,478 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,911,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $276.32. The firm has a market cap of $237.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.25. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.68 and a 1 year high of $318.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.15 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 15.30%. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Salesforce news, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $512,867.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 942 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $287,743.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,040,011.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Brian Millham sold 1,679 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total value of $512,867.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $507,979.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 575,989 shares of company stock valued at $160,340,775. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price (down from $360.00) on shares of Salesforce in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Salesforce from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Salesforce from $355.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.79.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

