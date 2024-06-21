Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) is Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ Largest Position

Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,162 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises about 19.4% of Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $31,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VUG. High Note Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevatus Welath Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 8,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of VUG stock traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $373.39. 1,330,214 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,009,076. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $260.65 and a 1 year high of $378.16. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $348.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.92.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

