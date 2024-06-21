Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) is Trust Co of the South’s 6th Largest Position

Trust Co of the South increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 40.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,924 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for 3.4% of Trust Co of the South’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Trust Co of the South’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Perspectives Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 174.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.75. 348,405 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 588,953. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.03 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $194.79 and a one year high of $250.41.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

