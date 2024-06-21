Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Stake Boosted by Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.

Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for 5.6% of Praetorian Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $21,019,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 434.8% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.85. 245,002 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,221. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $156.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $151.56 and its 200 day moving average is $148.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.05 and a beta of 0.83.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

