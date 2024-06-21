Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV) Shares Bought by McLean Asset Management Corp

McLean Asset Management Corp lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (NASDAQ:VTWV – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp owned 0.08% of Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF worth $676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTWV. Crestone Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Crestone Asset Management LLC now owns 125,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,393,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares during the last quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 51,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,978,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC now owns 38,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,228,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,154,000.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTWV stock traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $132.84. 16,577 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,812. Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $109.96 and a 1-year high of $140.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $134.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $777.11 million, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.15.

Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Russell 2000 Value ETF (VTWV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap value stocks. Holdings are selected and weighted based on price-to-book-value. VTWV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

