Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Shares Bought by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 70,536 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $3,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 106.1% during the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 46,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 24,027 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9,489.3% during the first quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 251,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,045,000 after acquiring an additional 248,905 shares during the period. Emprise Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,478,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,110,129. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $46.70 and a twelve month high of $48.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.0267 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

