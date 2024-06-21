Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Acquired by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,669 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.82. 4,345,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,177,801. The stock has a market cap of $454.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $480.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $462.75. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.95 and a 1 year high of $505.74.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

