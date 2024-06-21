Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Compass Financial Group INC SD

Compass Financial Group INC SD grew its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 13.7% of Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Compass Financial Group INC SD’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $59,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,644,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 10,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 123,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112 shares during the period. Finally, Walker Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $501.78. 3,633,486 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,166,044. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $505.74. The firm has a market cap of $454.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $480.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $462.75.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

