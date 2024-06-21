Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) is Wedmont Private Capital’s 8th Largest Position

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 767,452 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,667 shares during the period. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for 2.8% of Wedmont Private Capital’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $38,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,007,000 after purchasing an additional 11,344,416 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 24,754,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,263,710,000 after buying an additional 3,258,212 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 42.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 10,933,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,146,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246,104 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,046,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,929,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820,365 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,882,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305,680 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB remained flat at $50.28 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,085,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,116,455. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $47.14 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.42.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

