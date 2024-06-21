Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Acquired by Perennial Advisors LLC

Perennial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,568 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Regimen Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.28. 3,271,871 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,142,138. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.42. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $47.14 and a 12-month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.