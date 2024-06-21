Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Apella Capital LLC

Apella Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 305,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 4.0% of Apella Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $78,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTI. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTI traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $268.28. 2,676,693 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $249.80. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $270.19. The company has a market capitalization of $402.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.