Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC

Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,458 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 3.8% of Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

VTI traded down $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $268.28. 2,676,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,092,292. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $202.44 and a 1 year high of $270.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $258.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.09. The firm has a market cap of $402.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

