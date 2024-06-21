Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$21.71.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on VET shares. National Bankshares increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Desjardins upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$20.00 to C$20.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded shares of Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$15.46 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$16.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$15.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.15. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of C$13.30 and a 52 week high of C$21.60. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -4.02, a P/E/G ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.73.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET – Get Free Report) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C($1.07). The firm had revenue of C$508.04 million during the quarter. Vermilion Energy had a negative net margin of 34.11% and a negative return on equity of 18.21%. Equities research analysts predict that Vermilion Energy will post 1.6180556 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is -12.70%.

In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total value of C$491,100.00. In related news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 30,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.37, for a total transaction of C$491,100.00. Also, Senior Officer Jenson Jit-Chang Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.50, for a total transaction of C$825,000.00. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas. The company has properties in West Central Alberta, southeast Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and West Pembina in Canada; Wyoming in the United States; southwest Bordeaux and Paris Basin in France; the Netherlands; Germany; Ireland; Croatia; Slovakia; and Australia.

