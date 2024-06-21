Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) Price Target Increased to $550.00 by Analysts at Argus

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Argus from $465.00 to $550.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Argus currently has a buy rating on the pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer reissued an outperform rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $438.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $462.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $443.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTX opened at $471.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $335.82 and a 1-year high of $486.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $435.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $421.21.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.66 by $1.10. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 23.08%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will post 15.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total transaction of $715,205.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,467,918. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 1,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.00, for a total value of $715,205.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,374 shares in the company, valued at $55,467,918. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Carmen Bozic sold 2,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.56, for a total transaction of $1,015,876.80. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 34,659 shares in the company, valued at $15,442,664.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,086 shares of company stock worth $11,983,266 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 97.1% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 67 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

