Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Hits $3.60 on Top Exchanges

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 21st. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can now be purchased for about $3.60 or 0.00005681 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market cap of $101.22 million and $3.22 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR is a token. It launched on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The official website for Vulcan Forged PYR is vulcanforged.com. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 3.69899411 USD and is up 1.36 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $3,774,128.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

