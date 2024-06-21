Walker Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Walker Asset Management LLC grew its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth approximately $3,022,000. Glenview Trust co lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 10,325 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in General Electric by 27.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC grew its stake in General Electric by 11.0% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 219,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,301,000 after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in General Electric in the third quarter worth about $197,000. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on General Electric from $191.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on General Electric from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Argus raised their price target on General Electric from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen upgraded General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.27.

General Electric Price Performance

GE traded down $1.70 during trading on Friday, hitting $163.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,289,547. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.23. General Electric has a twelve month low of $82.11 and a twelve month high of $170.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $161.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $149.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $16.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.25 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 12.54%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 3.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.72%.

Insider Transactions at General Electric

In other General Electric news, SVP Russell Stokes sold 45,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.82, for a total value of $7,377,211.38. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 112,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,391,821.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company, doing business as GE Aerospace, designs and produces commercial and defense aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power, and mechanical aircraft systems. It also offers aftermarket services to support its products. The company operates in the United States, Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa.

