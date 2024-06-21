Walker Asset Management LLC Invests $231,000 in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $0.70 on Friday, reaching $161.08. 26,538,629 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,797,852. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.76 and its 200-day moving average is $163.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.36 billion, a PE ratio of 237.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.92.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMD shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. DZ Bank raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advanced Micro Devices presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

