Walker Asset Management LLC Sells 923 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Walker Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 246,353 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Jack Henry & Associates makes up about 28.3% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $42,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.5% in the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 12,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 13,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,856 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JKHY traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $165.85. 95,956 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,634. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $136.57 and a 52-week high of $178.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $165.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.66. The firm has a market cap of $12.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.02, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.28% and a return on equity of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $538.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.47%.

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, March 7th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

