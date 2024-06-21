Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Acquired by US Asset Management LLC

US Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 192.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,171 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,715 shares during the quarter. US Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 3,953 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,451 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Bill Few Associates Inc. now owns 5,806 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 4.1% in the third quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.29. The stock had a trading volume of 4,915,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,004,031. The company has a 50-day moving average of $63.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $549.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.52. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.85 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on WMT shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.97.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 636,898,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 3,633,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total value of $242,737,840.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 636,898,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,544,840,574.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $180,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 524,613 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,613,179.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Company insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

