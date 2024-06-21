Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Get Wayfair alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on W

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,164,783 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.