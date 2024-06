Wayfair (NYSE:W) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Loop Capital

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Loop Capital from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 2.86% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on W. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Wayfair in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $63.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Wayfair from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.31.

Wayfair Price Performance

W stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.47. The company had a trading volume of 93,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,296,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.43 and a 200 day moving average of $58.65. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $38.37 and a 12 month high of $90.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.60 and a beta of 3.39.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.49) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post -2.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total value of $335,163.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jon Blotner sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.10, for a total transaction of $207,094.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,322 shares in the company, valued at $3,049,118.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.06, for a total transaction of $335,163.90. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 51,095 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,050.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,680 shares of company stock worth $4,164,783 over the last 90 days. 26.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Wayfair

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of W. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Wayfair by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,042,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,004,000 after purchasing an additional 962,307 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,374,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 422.6% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 511,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,979,000 after acquiring an additional 413,592 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wayfair by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,830,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,281,000 after acquiring an additional 386,717 shares during the period. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,552,000. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wayfair Company Profile

Wayfair Inc provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, d├ęcor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

