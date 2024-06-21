WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Stock Position Decreased by Legacy Private Trust Co.

Legacy Private Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,522 shares during the quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,495,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $442,697,000 after buying an additional 158,652 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,295,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,021,000 after buying an additional 142,412 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,071,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,669,000 after purchasing an additional 116,219 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,354,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $270,179,000 after purchasing an additional 44,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,777,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $149,635,000 after purchasing an additional 51,540 shares during the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of WEC traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $79.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 882,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,634. The company has a market capitalization of $25.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.13 and a fifty-two week high of $93.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.34.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 16.67%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.835 dividend. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on WEC Energy Group from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.92.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

