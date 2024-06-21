Wedmont Private Capital Acquires 306 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 204,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,240,000 after purchasing an additional 27,384 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Marriott International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $197,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Marriott International by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 160,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,557,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Marriott International by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MAR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $210.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $242.19.

Marriott International Trading Down 0.2 %

Marriott International stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $243.47. The stock had a trading volume of 739,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,100. The company has a market capitalization of $69.54 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.60. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $170.03 and a 52-week high of $260.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $237.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.58.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.95 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.01%.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

