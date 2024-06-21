Wedmont Private Capital Buys 582 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Wedmont Private Capital raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $213.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock worth $58,427,984 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Up 2.0 %

TXN stock traded up $3.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $196.61. 3,537,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,539,881. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $173.64. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $206.00.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.16% and a return on equity of 35.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

