Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Wedmont Private Capital lessened its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,493 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 228 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,706,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Adobe during the third quarter worth $45,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Adobe from $700.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Adobe from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $540.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $554.00 to $529.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $607.67.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $5.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $528.88. 1,898,255 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,542,062. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $433.97 and a twelve month high of $638.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $538.58. The firm has a market cap of $236.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.27.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 13th. The software company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.39 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. Adobe had a return on equity of 40.67% and a net margin of 24.86%. Adobe’s revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.51, for a total value of $138,734.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,897.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.00, for a total value of $45,120.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,940,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,270 shares of company stock worth $1,563,166. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Adobe

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.