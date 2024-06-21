Wedmont Private Capital Cuts Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,110 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in FedEx were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 143.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 107 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in FedEx in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Tracy B. Brightman sold 2,550 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.69, for a total value of $703,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,294 shares in the company, valued at $1,735,192.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 14,505,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,668 shares of company stock worth $37,758,773. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FDX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on FedEx from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on FedEx from $306.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BNP Paribas reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised FedEx to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.92.

View Our Latest Analysis on FDX

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock traded up $2.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.15. The stock had a trading volume of 790,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,783,275. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $224.40 and a one year high of $291.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $256.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.16.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The shipping service provider reported $3.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.37. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 17.76 EPS for the current year.

FedEx declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the shipping service provider to reacquire up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.07%.

About FedEx

(Free Report)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.