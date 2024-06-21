Wedmont Private Capital Grows Stock Position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Hess were worth $690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Hess by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 129,977 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $18,737,000 after buying an additional 8,439 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of Hess by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 123,339 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Hess by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 100,330 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,464,000 after purchasing an additional 12,649 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $237,100,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Hess in the fourth quarter valued at $1,407,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Hess from $164.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hess from $172.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Hess from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hess in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.83.

Shares of NYSE:HES traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $147.15. The stock had a trading volume of 642,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,357. The company has a market capitalization of $45.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.19. Hess Co. has a 1 year low of $129.12 and a 1 year high of $167.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $153.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Hess had a return on equity of 22.73% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Hess’s payout ratio is 26.80%.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

