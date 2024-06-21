Wedmont Private Capital Has $4.41 Million Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Wedmont Private Capital trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 27,417 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TL Private Wealth raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 223,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,010,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Safeguard Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 489,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,731,000 after acquiring an additional 35,833 shares during the last quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $8,039,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 42,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,850,000 after purchasing an additional 4,191 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.59 on Friday, reaching $161.73. The company had a trading volume of 539,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,183,591. The firm has a market cap of $115.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $159.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.48.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.