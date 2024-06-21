Wedmont Private Capital Has $612,000 Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Wedmont Private Capital grew its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,951 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in AstraZeneca by 468.4% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 449 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Shares of AZN stock traded up $0.23 on Friday, hitting $78.79. The stock had a trading volume of 2,031,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,671,654. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $60.47 and a twelve month high of $80.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.51, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.66.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.30% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.92 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

