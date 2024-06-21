Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 1,294 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,401 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Halliburton by 2.3% in the third quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 11,972 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in Halliburton by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 7,439 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 10,012 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Halliburton by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 1,385 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,363 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 130,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,828,508.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey Shannon Slocum sold 38,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total transaction of $1,437,701.72. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,828,508.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.92, for a total value of $369,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,908 shares in the company, valued at $10,481,883.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 52,287 shares of company stock valued at $1,930,704. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Halliburton Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $33.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,241,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,827,181. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.39. Halliburton has a 1 year low of $30.04 and a 1 year high of $43.85.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oilfield services company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.67 billion. Halliburton had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 30.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 5th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Halliburton from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Halliburton from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.06.

Halliburton Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

