Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 250 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.5% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 47,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,901,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 1,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter worth $206,000. Perpetual Ltd raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 7,055.0% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 283,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $88,286,000 after purchasing an additional 279,660 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 0.2 %

CDNS stock traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $318.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 847,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.85, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $217.77 and a 1 year high of $328.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $291.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 25.68%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total value of $186,276.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Karna Nisewaner sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.46, for a total transaction of $186,276.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,080 shares in the company, valued at $6,544,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 32,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $9,573,130.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 95,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,379,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 62,834 shares of company stock worth $18,989,549 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $334.00 to $318.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $302.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.11.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cadence Design Systems

About Cadence Design Systems

(Free Report)

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Featured Articles

