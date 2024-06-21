Wedmont Private Capital Purchases 6,493 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Wedmont Private Capital increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,493 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital owned 0.08% of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $7,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHE. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 255.6% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000.

NYSEARCA SCHE traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.74. The stock had a trading volume of 188,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,113,322. The company has a market capitalization of $9.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.56 and a beta of 0.83. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $22.88 and a 12 month high of $27.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.12.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

