Wedmont Private Capital Raises Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,306 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the quarter. Wedmont Private Capital’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the third quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the first quarter worth $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Oracle news, Director George H. Conrades sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.13, for a total transaction of $2,903,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,294.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Safra Catz sold 790,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.54, for a total value of $99,966,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,118,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,546,631.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 880,000 shares of company stock worth $110,488,150. Insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $141.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,110,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,514,926. The firm has a market cap of $389.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $99.26 and a 1-year high of $145.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.88.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 19.76% and a return on equity of 223.01%. Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 11th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.13%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. William Blair upgraded shares of Oracle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Oracle from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Oracle from $133.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $144.79.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

