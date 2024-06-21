Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Acquires 1,689 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 13.6% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 36,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 20,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.11. 4,362,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624,538. The firm has a market cap of $128.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.74.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

