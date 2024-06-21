Weitzel Financial Services Inc. Sells 50,642 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Weitzel Financial Services Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 38.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,642 shares during the period. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.1% of Weitzel Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. owned 0.06% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF worth $4,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FLOT. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.1% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 858,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,703,000 after purchasing an additional 33,644 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,779,000 after purchasing an additional 156,029 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,995,000 after purchasing an additional 712,205 shares during the period.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

BATS FLOT remained flat at $51.02 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2,086,324 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.88. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2589 per share. This is an increase from iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.