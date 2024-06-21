Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Position Raised by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 23,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 656,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,077,000 after acquiring an additional 14,302 shares in the last quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 4,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 48,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 21,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WFC stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $58.10. The company had a trading volume of 9,450,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,896,105. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $202.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.17. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $38.38 and a fifty-two week high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The firm had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 29.23%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $59.00 to $61.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $63.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.99.

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

