West Fraser Timber (OTCMKTS:WFTBF) Stock Price Down 1.2%

Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (OTCMKTS:WFTBF – Get Free Report) dropped 1.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $77.50 and last traded at $77.98. Approximately 275,868 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 6,002% from the average daily volume of 4,521 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.91.
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.69.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products.
