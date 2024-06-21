Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $82.09 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $82.09.

WDC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Western Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Argus raised their price objective on Western Digital from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark upgraded Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Western Digital from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Western Digital

Insider Activity at Western Digital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,579 shares of company stock valued at $2,238,595. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Western Digital by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,579,938 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,020,431,000 after buying an additional 215,207 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Western Digital by 7.0% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 13,361,999 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $609,708,000 after acquiring an additional 870,971 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Western Digital by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,587,698 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $292,628,000 after acquiring an additional 443,903 shares in the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $212,900,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 2.9% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,268,764 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 92,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Stock Down 4.9 %

NASDAQ WDC opened at $76.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.10. The company has a market capitalization of $24.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Western Digital has a 52 week low of $35.62 and a 52 week high of $81.55.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 billion. Western Digital had a negative net margin of 12.87% and a negative return on equity of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Western Digital will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Western Digital

(Get Free Report

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.