Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES) Position Increased by American National Bank

American National Bank grew its position in Western Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:WES – Free Report) by 34.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 305 shares during the quarter. American National Bank’s holdings in Western Midstream Partners were worth $42,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Western Midstream Partners by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,205 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares in the last quarter. 42.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WES. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Western Midstream Partners from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Western Midstream Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Western Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.55.

Western Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Western Midstream Partners stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,374,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,246,355. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.72 and a 200-day moving average of $32.90. Western Midstream Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $25.47 and a 52 week high of $39.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.85.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The pipeline company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.62. Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 44.76% and a net margin of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $887.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners, LP will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Western Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a $0.875 dividend. This is a boost from Western Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.59%.

Western Midstream Partners Profile

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a midstream energy company primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil; and gathering and disposing produced water.

Featured Stories

