Westmount Energy (LON:WTE) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.30

Westmount Energy Limited (LON:WTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.30 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.30 ($0.02), with a volume of 384615 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.40 ($0.02).

Westmount Energy Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 18.95 and a current ratio of 10.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.00 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.53.

About Westmount Energy

Westmount Energy Limited is a venture capital firm specializing in seed capital to small medium sized companies. The firm invests in Guyana-Suriname Basin regions. Westmount Energy Limited was incorporated in October 1, 1992 and is based in Saint Helier, Jersey.

