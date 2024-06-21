Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Shares Acquired by Czech National Bank

Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 128,455 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 599 shares during the quarter. Czech National Bank’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $4,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 4.8% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 81,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,080,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the 3rd quarter worth $576,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 64.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,169,142 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242,972 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1,253.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 25,530 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC set a $37.00 target price on Weyerhaeuser and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Weyerhaeuser news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicole Weyerhaeuser Piasecki sold 5,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $169,814.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,790 shares in the company, valued at $170,226. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keith O’rear sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $300,814.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 170,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,149,059.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $28.63. The stock had a trading volume of 1,107,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,415,469. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.43. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $28.26 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.64.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.01. Weyerhaeuser had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Weyerhaeuser will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 72.73%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

