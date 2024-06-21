Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) Major Shareholder Sells $195,274.80 in Stock

Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund L.P. Forager sold 6,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total transaction of $195,274.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,449,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,613,977. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund L.P. Forager also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 14th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 699 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $20,983.98.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 7,941 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $248,632.71.

On Monday, June 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 11,000 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $341,110.00.

On Thursday, June 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 12,840 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.03, for a total transaction of $411,265.20.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,505 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.60, for a total transaction of $179,463.00.

On Monday, May 13th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 1,799 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.32, for a total transaction of $58,143.68.

On Friday, May 10th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 15,580 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $516,477.00.

On Wednesday, May 8th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 5,707 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.01, for a total transaction of $188,388.07.

On Monday, May 6th, Fund L.P. Forager sold 10,830 shares of Willdan Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total transaction of $355,657.20.

On Friday, May 3rd, Fund L.P. Forager sold 86,483 shares of Willdan Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.25, for a total transaction of $2,702,593.75.

Willdan Group Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $28.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $388.20 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.07. Willdan Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $122.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.02 million. Willdan Group had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 10.62%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Willdan Group, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WLDN. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $27.00) on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Willdan Group in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Institutional Trading of Willdan Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 9,864 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Willdan Group by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,107 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Willdan Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 55,823 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 164,272 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Willdan Group by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,776 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Willdan Group

Willdan Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional, technical, and consulting services primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Energy, and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers comprehensive audit and surveys, program design and implementation, master planning, demand reduction, grid optimization, benchmarking analyses, design engineering, construction management, performance contracting, installation, alternative financing, measurement and verification services, and software and data analytics, as well as energy consulting and engineering, turnkey facility and infrastructure projects, and customer support services.

