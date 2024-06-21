Wrapped eETH Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $8.40 Million (WEETH)

Wrapped eETH (WEETH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped eETH has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Wrapped eETH has a total market cap of $8.40 million and approximately $35.88 million worth of Wrapped eETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped eETH token can now be purchased for about $3,650.71 or 0.05692018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wrapped eETH

Wrapped eETH launched on November 14th, 2023. Wrapped eETH’s total supply is 1,539,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,300 tokens. The official website for Wrapped eETH is www.ether.fi. Wrapped eETH’s official Twitter account is @ether_fi.

Wrapped eETH Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped eETH (weETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Wrapped eETH has a current supply of 1,538,644.77571674. The last known price of Wrapped eETH is 3,640.12570244 USD and is down -1.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $39,989,641.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ether.fi/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped eETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped eETH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped eETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

