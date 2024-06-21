Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) Price Tops $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 21st. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Pulse has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. Wrapped Pulse has a total market cap of $391.54 million and $3.33 million worth of Wrapped Pulse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wrapped Pulse token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

About Wrapped Pulse

Wrapped Pulse’s total supply is 8,598,884,356,107 tokens.

Wrapped Pulse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Pulse (WPLS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the PulseChain platform. Wrapped Pulse has a current supply of 8,585,674,991,529.717. The last known price of Wrapped Pulse is 0.00004604 USD and is up 0.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 254 active market(s) with $9,276,089.80 traded over the last 24 hours.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Pulse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Pulse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Pulse using one of the exchanges listed above.

