Wynn Macau (OTCMKTS:WYNMY) Shares Cross Below 50 Day Moving Average of $9.59

Shares of Wynn Macau, Limited (OTCMKTS:WYNMY – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.59 and traded as low as $8.70. Wynn Macau shares last traded at $8.70, with a volume of 925 shares.
Wynn Macau Trading Down 1.7 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.78.
Wynn Macau Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.0817 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. Wynn Macau’s payout ratio is 95.05%.
Wynn Macau Company Profile
Wynn Macau, Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development, ownership, and operation of integrated destination casino resorts in Macau. The company's Wynn Palace resort features approximately 468,000 square feet of casino space providing 24-hour gaming and various games comprising private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel with guest rooms, suites, and villas; and food and beverage outlets.
